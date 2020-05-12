At the start of the next console generation, all PlayStation exclusive titles will exist under one new brand name–PlayStation Studios. In announcing the PlayStation Studios umbrella, Sony also unleashed an “Opening Animation” video. This animation is very reminiscent of Marvel Studios’ opening cinematic for MCU films. The new logo is pretty slick, too. Fans should expect to see it adorning PlayStation marketing campaigns, discs, and box art in the future.

Check out the PlayStation Studios’ opening animation in the video below:

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, SIE SVP and Head of Global Marketing, Erik Lempel, explained the decision behind the new branding. According to Lempel,

We have been thinking about how we unite all of these great games under one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that, when they see this brand, they’re getting ready for a robust, innovative, deep experience that they’ve come to expect from games coming from PlayStation. So we came up with PlayStation Studios.

The animation will only play for games developed and managed by Sony Worldwide Studios. This particular branding is to appear at the start of all PlayStation games, even those that exist on other platforms. However, it won’t be implemented in the PC release of Horizon: Zero Dawn. It also won’t feature for either The Last of Us Part II or Ghost of Tsushima. In fact, the new branding is slated to go live later this year with the launch of PlayStation 5.

Lempel added that the franchises on display within the animation are bound to change over time.

The cinematic you’ve seen is the one that has multiple games in it. But over time, as we introduce well established franchises, we can tailor that opening a bit to possibly show the franchise over the years, new characters that have come into play… There’s a lot we can do that we’re really excited about.

Rumor has it that a special event for PS5 could take place as early as next month. According to VentureBeat writer Jeff Grubb, Sony has such an event pencilled in for June 4th. Jason Schreier recently made note of something similar, claiming that a full reveal could happen in early to mid June. Of course, these rumored plans are subject to change, given the current situation surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]