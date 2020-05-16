Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail has once again urged fans to be patient and has promised a “plethora” of gameplay from the upcoming title in the near future.

In a video interview with The Washington Post’s Launcher team, Ismail addressed criticism stemming from the game’s Inside Xbox appearance, which wasn’t exactly the gameplay reveal that viewers expected. He reminded fans that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s developers have little involvement in the marketing side of things, and said that it’s important to space things out between the initial reveal and the final release to allow developers room to work.

Ismail said:

My focus is on building the game and building this experience and, kind of, setting the vision and the intentions of this experience. We have marketing teams, it’s their job to market the games. People need to – again, when I say have patience with us – people need to remember we just announced the game about two weeks ago. So there’s a long road in front of us. People should not at all doubt they will see a plethora of gameplay. Most people don’t realize that from a development standpoint, there is a need to pace that out because at some point the team needs to be focused on building the game. And that’s where my energy goes and my team’s energy goes – into building that game and making sure we can reach moments where we can say, ‘Hey, you know what? We’re going to take a chunk of that game and show it to people.’

Ubisoft revealed in a recent earnings call with investors that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s reveal set a new record for the studio in terms of viewership. The reveal trailer reached 100 million views within 10 days, making it the most viewed trailer in Ubisoft’s history.

[Source: Washington Post (YouTube)]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.