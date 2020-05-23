Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake may have launched in the middle of a global pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped players from getting their hands on the title both digitally and at retail. Such was the demand for the game that it set a new launch month franchise record in both unit and dollar sales.

According to NPD Group, Final Fantasy VII Remake was the best-selling game in the United States in April 2020. It’s currently the third best-selling game in the region year-to-date (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains no. 1). The remake is 2020’s best-selling title so far on the PlayStation 4.

Digital chart tracking company SuperData has revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake has sold 2.2 million digital units thus far – another record for the franchise and PlayStation exclusives. Thanks in part to store closures, digital sales narrowly beat Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s launch sales, which were previously a record for PlayStation exclusives.

Going back to NPD, video game spending in the U.S. last month set a new record for an April month. As previously reported, video game spending between January and March also broke records.

Consumers spent $1.5 billion across hardware, software, accessories, and game cards in April. The following titles were the month’s top ten:

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Resident Evil 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered MLB: The Show 20 Madden NFL 20 [EA Sports] Red Dead Redemption II

[Source: Venture Beat, SuperData]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.