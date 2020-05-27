The launch of Mafia Trilogy was an exciting affair for fans of the long-running franchise. Finally, Mafia II is available on current-gen hardware, with the original Mafia slated to launch as a remake in August (and Mafia III with all its DLC rounding out the package). However, as the saying goes, all that glitters is not gold. Mafia II: Definitive Edition is replete with technical issues. The game often chugs when driving, some cutscenes have the strangest of glitches, and frame rate problems are frequent. Why 2K and co. released the project in this state is anyone’s guess, but fixes and updates are incoming.

D3tLtd, one of the studios behind the remaster, addressed the issues in a recent Twitter post. Apparently, the developer is keeping a close eye on player feedback. It also aims to work closely with 2K to support the title with future updates. See the post in question in the tweet linked below:

Thanks for your valuable #Mafia2DefinitiveEdition feedback. We’re listening and working with 2K to continue to support your experience. Reminder, if you are experiencing any issues or have questions, please get in touch with @2KSupport. pic.twitter.com/e2Q2S6b1sS — d3tLtd (@d3tLtd) May 27, 2020

It’s unclear when D3tLtd and 2K Games will begin implementing the necessary changes. Unfortunately, 2K doesn’t have the best track record in this regard. Many may recall that WWE 2K20 launched in a horrible state last fall. In the weeks following its release, WWE 2K20 continuously received patches. It remains to be seen how exactly Mafia II’s technical woes will be handled going forward.

Mafia: Trilogy is available now, featuring Mafia II and Mafia III Definitive Editions. Both can be purchased separately, too. The Mafia: Definitive Edition remake of the original game won’t roll out until later this summer on August 28th, but players who purchase the trilogy now will be entitled to it once it does launch.

