If preorders are any indication, it looks like The Last of Us Part II is on track to set sales records when it releases in two weeks time. According to IGN, Sony’s Brazilian wing has announced that The Last of Us II is now the most preordered PlayStation exclusive in the country’s history, surpassing God of War‘s preorder numbers.

Just a week ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Jim Ryan revealed that The Last of Us II‘s preorders were tracking better than Marvel’s Spider-Man preorders in Europe at the same point before launch.

Although The Last of Us II is a highly-anticipated exclusive, many feared that recent developments might put a dent in its sales. Not only was the game spoiled by third-party leaks, it is also reportedly banned in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia due to its content (the first game wasn’t). However, folks in the region have said that they are able to download the game via other countries’ online stores or purchase physical copies via unofficial channels.

Despite the challenges, both Sony and Naughty Dog remain confident that The Last of Us II will do well. According to Ryan, Sony is “feeling really good” about the game, and Naughty Dog VP Neil Druckmann recently told Eurogamer that the leaks don’t quite paint the full picture and that players will realize this at launch.

“I think you’re going to get what we want you to get out of it,” said Druckmann.

The Last of Us Part II will release on June 19th. You can preorder the game on Amazon while you await our review.

[Source: IGN via ResetEra]