Shown during the PS5 reveal event today is the newest entry in the Astrobot platforming franchise, Astro’s Playroom. This is a PSVR-less version that looks to send Astrobot out into the larger world of platforming, showcasing that same amazing design and charm that its PSVR predecessor possessed. The amazing news, however, is that Astro’s Playroom is going to be pre-loaded onto every PS5. That’s right, we’re going back to the days of amazing platformers being included free with our consoles. I don’t know about you but that’s a heck of a deal for a mascot that appears to have taken the Sony mascot crown away from Nathan Drake, Knack, and Sackboy–even if Sackboy has his own big adventure to go on soon too. Here’s the trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anyone who knows me already knows that I think Astrobot for PSVR is one of the greatest games of the cycle and a true originator in the platformer genre. To see our little, metal friend break free into a full-fledged platforming adventure is exciting news and about darn time. The trailer description is thus: “Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller. Astro’s Playroom is coming to PlayStation 5.”

There’s a lot to love in this short trailer, including the amazing-looking locales that are a hallmark from the PSVR Astrobot and even the PS4’s original Playroom. Everything from the water and sands to icy platforms looks incredible and seems like a fantastic showcase for the potential power of the PlayStation 5. I do mourn for the loss of originality in design that the PSVR offers as a platform but this seems like a small price to pay in order to get more eyes on the wonderful world of Astrobot and have the character introduce the PS5 in a unique way.

Look for Astro’s Playroom at holiday 2020 when it will be free and pre-loaded for every PlayStation 5. After all, ya can’t beat free. Or whatever the console is going to end up costing.