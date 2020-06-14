Supermassive Games has announced that the second chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, will now release this fall instead of summer. In a note to fans, the developer said that although its 200-member team has adjusted to working from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it still has to work with external partners, which makes the delay unavoidable.

CEO Pete Samuels wrote:

Our industry, and the entire world, have been faced with an unprecedented situation over the last few months. Since the COVID-19 crisis hit in March, Supermassive Games has had our 200 strong team working from home. Our priority. throughout, has been the safety of our team.

We have now been working successfully at home for some time, with the entire team committed to delivering the best possible games. With that in mind it rests with me to make the unfortunate announcement that Little Hope will be delayed past the summer release already announced, now targeting fall 2020.

Our priority has been to keep people safe, and that includes actors and stage crews on whose talents we depend so heavily, other work forces external to our business who all help to create the games we make, and all of the talented people that work within our studio. We will continue to follow government and industry body advice and will only embark on any element of development when such advice tells us that it is safe to do so.