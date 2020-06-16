I suppose it was bound to happen. Kingdom Hearts is getting a rhythm game, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch “worldwide in 2020” according to the announcement video. Featuring all of those familiar worlds, backgrounds, and songs that have been drilled into our collective consciousnesses since the first game’s release in 2002, a rhythm game based around Kingdom Hearts makes way too much sense. As an added bonus–and if the “secret” ending of the trailer is to be believed–this seemingly non-canonical KH entry features some new lore surrounding Kairi. Oh, goody.

Check out the announcement trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Very little information is provided by the official website, save for this short, generic description:

Many characters from the Kingdom Hearts series appear as playable characters! Depending on the stage, Disney characters will appear as guests and lend you their strength. The game features a massive catalog of over 140 songs, including music from the Kingdom Hearts series, Disney, and more. Enjoy rhythm-based action through unforgettable music. There are four play modes including online battles.”

140 songs? That’s a lot! The interesting caveat here is the “and more,” potentially hinting at more than just the expected Kingdom Hearts series and Disney tracks will be included (*One-Winged Angel intensifies*).

Honestly, I’m a sucker for rhythm games and this one appears to have some significant hooks, including multiplayer, a possibility of Final Fantasy tracks making its way into the track list, and the potential for new lore that might give some kind of idea what the future of Kingdom Hearts holds (or just add further convolution to an already bizarre story). My only wish is that it has nothing to do with a version of Jack Sparrow made up of 200 crabs wearing a trench coat and sending you on weird fetch quests. Seriously: What was Kingdom Hearts III? I’m still deeply confused.

Regardless of that confusion, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is set for a worldwide release on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point in this year of 2020.