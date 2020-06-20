A day after the Taiwanese rating board outed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, screenshots purportedly from an upcoming reveal trailer were published on 4Chan, with one screen mentioning an October 9, 2020 release.

You can check out the leaked images in this thread but take these with a grain of salt because they were posted on 4Chan after all. That said, the image quality is poor because the screens were apparently extracted from the reveal trailer.

According to Niko Partners analyst and known insider Daniel Ahmad, Crash Bandicoot 4 was set for a reveal during the Summer Game Fest on June 22nd. If true, you can expect to see the aforementioned trailer next week.

In case you missed it, here’s an overview of the upcoming title:

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out this nifty 200-piece puzzle that we received from Activision, teasing the game.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There’s no word of a PC and next-gen release. According to Ahmed, a Switch version isn’t planned at the moment.