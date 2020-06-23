Activision may be reviving a classic, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get a splash of new. Alongside new present-day, current-age scans of the original lineup, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is getting eight newer skaters added to the game, including Tony’s son, Riley. The publisher also just revealed that the Warehouse demo will be available for all who preorder on August 14, meaning you can get nearly a full month of practice in before the full game launches in September.

I went down a rabbit hole of skateboarding videos in the fervor of a new Tony Hawk game being announced. Call it nostalgia, but the Tony Hawk series was a major part of my teen years and its something I haven’t connected with since, so it felt like as good a time as any to see what was new in the world of skate. And maybe you don’t know, but Tony Hawk is 51 years old and still skating. All I can think about is his hips and how one bad fall could spell a bad day—or rest of his life. (He recently messed up one of his fingers pretty badly.) There’s even this video of him learning a brand-new trick last year, which shows a real connection he has with the new skate culture of today.

That connection continues as Activision revealed in a blog post that a new breed of skaters are coming to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 roster, and let slip the news that pre-order access to the Warehouse level skating as Tony Hawk himself will be available August 14.

Meet eight new skaters grinding into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. Pre-order digitally to access the Warehouse Demo on August 14: https://t.co/Mj5CY6RMkp pic.twitter.com/ifv48fnxj7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 23, 2020

The Warehouse demo is iconic as that original Pizza Hut demo of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in the Warehouse on the PlayStation way back when was seared into every player’s brain. It’s a great throwback and a continued honoring of the game’s roots, even as Activision brings some of 2020 skate life into the fold. Check out the trailer showing off the eight new skaters coming to the game and the Warehouse level:

The eight new skaters are a mix of familiar and expected–Riley Hawk once more appearing in one of his dad’s games–and the new and upcoming. One of the coolest new additions is 18-year-old Tokyo, Japan native Aori Nishimura. She was the first Japanese-born skater to gold medal at the X Games in street and is seriously talented. Here’s the full list:

Lizzie Armanto

Leo Baker

Leticia Bufoni

Riley Hawk

Nyjah Huston

Tyshawn Jones

Aori Nishimura

Shane O’Neill

These new skaters will have their own styles, stats, and tricks when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 hits on September 4 of this year.

