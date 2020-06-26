More than five years after its release, Dying Light DLC is slated to arrive in just a few short weeks. On July 23rd, Techland will unleash Dying Light’s Hellraid DLC across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms for the price of $9.99.

In announcing the DLC’s previously promised summer release date, Techland unveiled a new trailer via IGN. Check it out in the video linked below:

The Hellraid DLC is based on another Techland project of the same name that was put on hold in 2015. Techland’s stalled first-person slasher title appears in the world of Dying Light in quite the compelling fashion, too. Hellraid takes the form of a game mode that players will be able to access through an in-game arcade machine.

In Dying Light, residents of the Tower find the strange device in the basement after an equally strange power outage. Before long, these same residents move the arcade machine upstairs. Unbeknownst to them, the Hellraid arcade cabinet serves as a portal to a different realm of existence.

Once players step through the Hellraid gateway, they’ll be welcomed to “an otherworldly stronghold” replete with hellish demons. To dispatch the demonic foes, players will have several medieval weapons at their disposal, including axes, swords, and hammers. Successfully navigating the fortress, collecting bounties, and rising in rank will provide access to brand-new weapons. Players can then make use of these rewards in Dying Light proper.

Better still, the Hellraid DLC will feature solo and co-op options. As such, fans can either venture through Dying Light’s latest batch of content on their own or with up to three other friends.

