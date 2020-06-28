Microsoft executive Phil Spencer has said that while Sony did a “good job” with its PlayStation 5 reveal event, he feels confident about the Xbox Series X‘s position now that he’s seen what Sony has in store.

Speaking during the recent Gamelab Live conference (via Video Games Chronicle), Spencer said that he believes Xbox Series X’s hardware advantage will become more visible going forward, and as a competitor, Microsoft is happy to get an idea of what Sony’s up to.

Just being honest, I felt good after seeing their show. I think the hardware advantages that we have built are going to show up as we’re talking more about our games and frame rates and other things. I thought the games line-up that we’re going to have at launch I felt really good about, and we got more clarity on what they’re doing at their show which just helped us focus in on more of what we have, and I think that will be a strength for us at launch. So I thought they did a good job, I thought they do what they do very well and they did that, but when I think about the position that we’re in, with the games that we’re going to be able to show and how they’re going to show up, and the hardware advantage that we have, I think we’re in a very good position.

Microsoft has an event lined up for July during which it aims to show Xbox Series X gameplay and hardware capabilities.

