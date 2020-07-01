Indie gaming is once again a huge component of the future for Sony if you couldn’t tell from the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming live stream event. A significant chunk of space alongside the big AAA titles such as Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales was dedicated to new indie game development, showcased in a way that it really hasn’t been in recent years. Sony is continuing this focus on independent games with the PlayStation Indies Initiative, announced today in a blog post by a familiar face, the Head of PlayStation Indies, SIE, Shuhei Yoshida. Along with this announcement came the reveal of nine indie games in development, making sure that July is already off to a hot start.

Miss this morning’s announcements? Here are nine upcoming indies you won’t want to skip: https://t.co/1TnfonGxbE #PlayStationIndies pic.twitter.com/4kmgfDR76X — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 1, 2020

“With PlayStation Indies, we hope to spotlight and support the best of the best indie games being published on PlayStation and the entire indie community as a whole. Our goal is to make PlayStation the best place to develop, find, and play great indie games,” said the former President of SIE Worldwide Studios for Sony Interactive Entertainment. He mentions that part of PlayStation embracing indie development goes along with the seeking out “completely new concepts,” that have led to games such as Patapon, Parappa The Rapper, and other weird stuff that may not have been given a second—or even first—chance if Sony hadn’t been willing to take a risk on something outside the industry standard.

The announcement also comes with the news that PlayStation Now will be adding a new indie title each month, starting off with this month’s Hello Neighbor. The post closes with the reveal of nine(!) new indie titles coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PS5:

Worms Rumble

Haven

Carto

Recompile

Where the Heart Is

Maquette

F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch

Heavenly Bodies

Creaks

Look for more information on these titles here at PlayStation Lifestyle, and in the meantime consider going out and trying an indie game you haven’t had your hands on yet before. After all, you might find yourself pleasantly surprised.