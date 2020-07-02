The development studio behind GreedFall, Spiders, is gearing up to announce its next big project. Such news is scheduled to go live next week during Nacon Connect on July 7th at 7:00pm CEST/10:00am PST. Details about the new title aren’t currently known to the public. However, publisher Nacon–formerly known as Bigben Interactive–shared a teaser image in the following Twitter post:

The next project from @Spidersgames will be revealed at #NaconConnect on July 7th at 7:00 pm CEST! pic.twitter.com/MuaM7IqDyQ — Nacon (@Nacon) July 2, 2020

Spiders was founded well over a decade ago in France. In the several years since its establishment, the studio has produced a number of games. It first cut its teeth in the industry by helping developer Frogwares in porting Sherlock Holmes Versus Jack The Ripper to Xbox 360. But Spiders Games truly began making waves with the release of 2014’s Bound by Flame, a little known action-RPG published by Focus Home Interactive. The title didn’t review too favorably upon release, though the potential was evident.

It’s no surprise, then, that Spiders’ next project, the under-appreciated sci-fi RPG The Technomancer, further showcased the team’s potential. The company hit its stride with the launch of last year’s GreedFall, which essentially helped fill a void for the BioWare-style RPG that fans of the genre have long missed, this time in the largely empty AA game space that has gone underutilized during this current generation of hardware. It’s unknown if this next project will be a next-gen title or not, but regardless, it should be forwards compatible with the PS5 even if it only releases on PS4.

All that said, it does not seem too far beyond the realm of possibility that whatever Spiders is cooking up next will set yet another benchmark for the France-based studio. We’ll know for sure in just a few short days.

[Source: Nacon on Twitter]