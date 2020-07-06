United Front Games may be defunct, but its under-appreciated gem Sleeping Dogs lives on. At least in some form. Early in 2017, The Fast and the Furious producer Neal Moritz announced plans to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen. IP Man star Donnie Yen was on board to lead the cast as protagonist Wei Shen. Little about the film has surfaced since then; however, there are hints that suggest shooting will begin in the near future.

In a post on his Weibo account, Donnie Yen told fans he’s excited to begin work on a new project. While the actor didn’t share too many specifics, he tagged Sleeping Dogs. Naturally, this seems to indicate the film’s production could kick off sometime soon.

Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad relayed word of Yen’s post in the following tweet:

Donnie Yen posted to his Weibo (it’s like Chinese twitter) that he is “Excited to start his next challenge” and is preparing for a new movie. Sleeping Dogs is tagged which indicates that filming for the video game adaptation will start soon. pic.twitter.com/9CBjOn4aNC — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 5, 2020

Sleeping Dogs originally hit the PlayStation 3, PC, and Xbox 360 in August 2012. The open-world action title starred Wei Shen, a U.S.-based cop who goes undercover in his homeland of Hong Kong. Throughout the compelling narrative, Wei blurs the line between fitting in with the gang he infiltrates and upholding the law he serves.

The game’s hard-hitting martial arts combat takes inspiration from the Batman Arkham formula. As such, the film’s fight scenes should prove wildly impressive, especially with Donnie Yen at the forefront.

[Source: Donnie Yen on Weibo via Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]