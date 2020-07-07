According to retail listings following THQ Nordic’s announcement of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, the title was originally meant to launch on August 18th release. However, fresh details about the upcoming project note the actual launch date is September 8, 2020. But the real eye-catcher is a trailer for Fatesworn, an expansion that will launch in 2021.

The trailer for the new Fatesworn content features in the video below. Details about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning’s release date appears at the tail end of the trailer.

As one would expect, information regarding Fatesworn is sparse. The game’s Twitter account simply shared the following tease in a thread featuring the above trailer:

Fateless One, King of Ballades, Siege Breaker, Hero of Mel Senshir. Your journey will continue in 2021 with Fatesworn, a brand new expansion for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) July 7, 2020

It’s also unclear who exactly will bring the new content to life. Kaiko, the studio behind Darksiders Warmastered Edition has been hard at work on the Kingdoms of Amalur remaster. The team logo does appear in Fatesworn’s trailer, though, alongside the Big Huge Games logo.

Big Huge Games, as many may recall, co-developed the original Kingdoms of Amalur with its then parent company 38 Studios. Though the latter shuttered in 2012, Big Huge resurfaced in late 2014 following an acquisition by Nexon. Since then, Big Huge has produced DomiNations, a mobile MMO that went live in 2015.

All that said, it doesn’t seem as though Big Huge’s logo appears in Re-Reckoning’s Fatesworn trailer by mistake. Perhaps the team is receiving a second chance to return to its old stomping grounds? This much should become clear in the weeks and months ahead.