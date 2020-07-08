Ubisoft has been promising to introduce AI teammates to Ghost Recon Breakpoint for quite a long while. Back in May of this year, in fact, the publisher revealed the feature would roll out sometime this summer. Concrete details still remain under wraps for now, but that much will change in the not too distant future. During Ubisoft Forward’s pre-show event, which goes live at 11:00am PST on July 12th, the AI teammate feature for Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive a full reveal.

This news comes courtesy of a recently released teaser trailer for the title’s AI teammates addition. Check it out in the video linked below:

Many a Ghost Recon Wildlands fan felt dismay at learning Breakpoint wouldn’t launch with AI teammates, particularly players who prefer to play solo. Instead of AI squad mates, solo players can make use of a drone with Sync Shot capabilities. It seems the long-awaited option to bring in friendly AI will soon switch things up, though.

AI teammates weren’t the only thing missing at launch. A slew of other features have been added in the months since then, too. Most notably, this past March saw the introduction of Immersive Mode. The game-changing update offers players new ways to experience Breakpoint. In Immersive Mode, for example, players can adjust HUD settings, remove the Gear Level, and make a variety of other adjustments.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. After the pre-show, Ubisoft Forward will go live on July 12th at 12:00pm PST.

[Source: Ubisoft]