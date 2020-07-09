Though recently announced to release on August 25th, Remothered: Broken Porcelain will now launch on October 20th. The sequel to Remothered: Tormented Fathers will bring its terror-filled adventure to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One.

In a blog post, publisher Modus Games explains that all parties, developers Stormind Games and Darril Arts included, thought a delay represented the best course of action. The ultimate goal is to deliver a project that players “deserve.” The post continues: “Having additional time for polish and to accommodate unanticipated longer timeframes due to the current global situation will help us do exactly that.” Plus, this new release date means Remothered: Broken Porcelain will launch just in time for Halloween.

During GamesRadar’s Future Games Show last month, Modus Games shared a first look at the horror title’s gameplay. Fans of the series can anticipate new gameplay mechanics, fresh storytelling elements, and a level of immersion that revitalizes what’s been previously established. Apparently, newcomers to Remothered should find Broken Porcelain just as thrilling.

Throughout the experience, players will explore the Ashmann Inn, its various mysteries fiercely guarded by the stalkers. These hunters are beings trapped in time, locked within the Inn’s haunted halls. Survival will demand that players carefully manage their resources and approach each situation as tactically as possible. Determining the best moments to sneak by, flee a scene, or fight could drastically alter encounters with hunters

Chris Darril of Darril Arts directed the project. Remothered: Tormented Fathers composer Luca Balboni returned to craft Broken Porcelain’s haunting original soundtrack.

[Source: Modus Games]