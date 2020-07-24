Kiev-based developer GSC Game World unveiled S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase. Like a few other games shown throughout the digital event, the sequel will launch on PC and Xbox Series X as a “console launch exclusive.” As is often the case, such wording suggests it will eventually make its way to PlayStation hardware.

See the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 announcement trailer in the video linked below:

Very little is known about the title at present. Yet, GSC Game World did take to Twitter to clear up a few things. In an FAQ post, the studio confirmed the title is “launching first on Xbox Series X as a console launch exclusive.” For the time being, there exists no word on how long said exclusivity will last. It could simply be a matter of months like Xbox One’s Blair Witch exclusivity in 2019. On the other hand, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 could serve as a yearlong exclusive similar to Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The Twitter post also noted S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will boast a “unique blend of FPS, immersive sim, and horror.” Players will get to experience it all in a seamless open-world, buoyed by a linear narrative. In addition, player-choice will influence the story’s “short term consequences and global outcomes.”

While the content shown in the trailer above is not representative of in-game footage, it is GSC Game World will target. What’s on display in the announcement video reflects the level of atmosphere and graphics the team aims to achieve at launch.

The first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. entry, Shadow of Chernobyl, launched in 2007. Its setting in the area around a Chernobyl disaster site created the perfect recipe for survival horror elements.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 does not currently have a release date attached.

[Source: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Official on Twitter]