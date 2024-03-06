S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy PS4 Pre-Orders Appear in Japan

Japanese retailers have begun listing S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy for pre-order on PS4, which would see the survival horror series hit consoles for the first time.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy details

The collection features S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. The three games were released on PC between 2007-2009 and a full sequel, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, is set to be released on Xbox and PC on September 5, 2024.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is a first-person-shooter survival horror series developed by Ukrainian game developer GSC Game World. The series is set in an alternate version of the present-day Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine, where a mysterious second Chernobyl disaster took place in 2006.

As a consequence of this disaster, the physical, chemical, and biological processes in the area were altered, spawning anomalies, artifacts, and mutants. The player takes on the role of a “stalker” – a name given to those who have come to explore the exclusion zone and its strange phenomena.

An official announcement of the trilogy will likely appear later today, with Xbox holding a Partner Preview livestream.