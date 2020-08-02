As spotted by ResetEra user Lant_War, a listing for Marvel’s Avengers by UK retailer Base.com claimed that PlayStation 4 players will be able to exclusively play as Spider-Man in the game.

Base.com’s page has apparently been live for a few months but this little tidbit was noticed just now. As soon as the internet caught wind of it, the retailer scrubbed the sentence. Thanks to the Wayback Machine, we were able to verify that the listing did indeed make the aforementioned claim up until a day ago.

We advise our readers to take this with a grain of salt because it’s unlikely that Base.com would be privy to this information prior to its official announcement. Marvel’s Avengers will release in a month’s time so we feel that this is something Sony would have revealed by now. However, we also don’t think that such an exclusivity deal is outside the realm of possibility, especially since Sony and Marvel have quite enjoyed a partnership.

Whatever the case, we’ll update our readers when we have more information about this. In the meantime, you can check out Marvel’s Avengers beta next week. The schedule is as follows:

August 7 – PlayStation Advantage Pre-order Beta: As part of our PlayStation Advantage, those of you who have preordered Marvel’s Avengers will be the first in the world to get your hands on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes the weekend of August 7-9. Pre-load: August 6.

August 14 – Open Beta: The second Beta weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Pre-load: August 13.

August 21 – Open Beta: Same as the above — our final weekend is also an Open Beta for all PlayStation players. Pre-load: August 20.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on September 4th.

[Source: ResetEra]