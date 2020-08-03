While I’m not above making a well-earned “I’m on a Boat” reference when need be, it gets harder to avoid when the Transformers are involved. After all, the lyrics stop being “I’m on a boat” and become “Optimus Prime is a boat,” at least in the case of a new collaborative crossover coming from toy maker Hasbro and the free-to-play naval extravaganza World of Warships: Legends. Announced in a blog post today by developer Lesta Studios, the robots in disguise known as the Transformers are coming to the shores of World of Warships in September, with four naval destroyer skins featuring some Autobot and Decepticon flair. Nobody tell Starscream he was left out of the fun–I don’t think he can handle the rejection.

Warships in Disguise! A new collaboration is coming soon. Stay tuned! #WoWsLegends #Transformers pic.twitter.com/DqPlyX2kCY — World of Warships: Legends (@WoWs_Legends) August 3, 2020

It’s not just the ships skins though. There’s a whole range of Transformers content coming to World of Warships: Legends. “Four iconic Transformers characters will be released initially as unique ship skins and commanders with recognizable phrases and voiceovers. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will set the stage for the heroic Autobots, with Megatron and Rumble to be available as their eternal foes — the Decepticons. The coming Transformers collaboration will also bring a host of other new content, including special Transformers containers, dedicated in-game Combat Missions, consumable camouflages, commemorative flags and patches, and more,” says Wargaming and Lesta, detailing the crossover.

This isn’t the first time lately that we’ve seen free-to-play multiplayer games take on beloved cartoon franchises for skin-based collaborative efforts. The worlds of Avatar: The Last Airbender and deity-based MOBA SMITE recently combined forces for an in-game event and skins based on the series’ iconic heroes. While I know absolutely nothing about worlds in which there are warships, the boat designs have a ton of personality and Transformers is always well-beloved, even when it doesn’t always excel or perform to expectations.

Look for the Transformers/World of Warships team-up in September.