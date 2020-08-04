Hey, ready to whack that beehive of PlayStation exclusivity for the second day in a row? Marvel’s Avengers is getting even more PlayStation exclusive content on top of Spider-Man. A PlayStation Blog post by Crystal Dynamics today offered up details on community challenges and cosmetics for the upcoming release of Marvel’s Avengers on PS4. And while there’s some cool information on the assuredly time-consuming challenges and (most likely) expensive premium skins, one caveat at the end of the post stands out. As each new hero launches, PS4 true believers will be getting 30 days of timed-exclusive access to a a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for each. Each hero will also release alongside a free PS Plus bundle with a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits. At launch, Marvel’s Avengers will have one of these free PS Plus bundles for Kamala Khan.

Assemble to complete Community Challenges in Marvel’s Avengers and reap the rewards. Learn more about the upcoming monthly challenges: https://t.co/S4t8vbSCph pic.twitter.com/W0ZuNY6c9F — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 4, 2020

The bulk of the blog post is detailing the community challenges feature, a rotating and monthly set of challenges that all players will take part in attempting to complete. The challenges are meant to be an easy entry into the game’s rewards system and will change every month, though Square Enix isn’t giving the full specifics of those rewards or challenges just yet. However, we do know that the cosmetics will come in rarities that range from Uncommon (White), Rare (Blue), Epic (Purple), and Legendary (Gold). The blog post is quick to explain that cosmetics don’t have an effect on gameplay and are merely to change the looks of your heroes and profile.

“We previously stated that we’re huge Marvel fans, but we’re also PlayStation fans,” Crystal Dynamics Community & Social Media Manager Andy Wong says. “PlayStation players will have 30-day exclusive access to a Legendary Outfit, Legendary Emote, Epic Takedown, and nameplate for each Super Hero as they are released – this is also for the six launch heroes.” PlayStation Plus members will also be getting a little something-something, with each new hero getting a free pack featuring a Rare Outfit, nameplate, and 100 Credits, with Ms. Marvel getting one of these PS Plus packs right at launch.

Honestly, if it were me playing on a non-Sony console and being told I had to wait 30 days for that extremely awesome Planet Hulk skin pack then I’d want to go worldbreaking all over the place, but with a bevy of skins in the works for each character, there should still be plenty to choose from even without the single Sony-exclusive ones off the rip—unless it’s Spider-Man. Sorry, too soon? Marvel’s Avengers releases next month on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. Current-gen buyers will get a free upgrade to the next-gen versions when they release.