Sucker Punch continues to add quality of life improvements to its latest hit title, Ghost of Tsushima. The new patch, Update 1.06, will go live later today. With this patch, players can anticipate enhancements that add audio and visual and audio cues to the Traveler’s Attire. In addition, the update will introduce even more text-centric accessibility options, as well as a few bug fixes.

The Traveler’s Attire that players can adorn Jin with is one of the more help outfits in the game. Whenever Jin is within a certain range of collectible items while wearing it, the controller will start vibrating. The closer he gets, the more intense the vibrations. It’s not a perfect system, though, thus the need for the visual and audio cues coming as options in Patch 1.06. Meanwhile, the text-based changes and bug fixes seems as though they’ll further enhance the experience, too. As always, every little bit helps, particularly when it comes to accessibility.

Check out the full notes for Patch 1.06 below:

Traveler’s Attire The Traveler’s Attire has been enhanced to add new visual and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles. These cues can replace or augment controller vibration in order to offer a better, more accessible experience Text Expanded Large Text accessibility option to also include additional prompts and objective text Bug Fixes Addressed a bug where users could encounter a black screen preventing progress in certain tales

Addressed a bug where users could become stuck in some Yarikawa tales

Additional bug and crash fixes

Barring day one patches, this is the second update released since launch. Patch 1.05 went live last week; it, too, added new accessibility options, alongside the “Lethal” difficulty level.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4. The title sold over 2.4 million units during its opening weekend, securing its place as the fastest-selling new IP from a Sony first-party this gen.

[Source: Sucker Punch]