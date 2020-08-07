The team at miHoYo is currently working on a gorgeous open-world action-RPG, Genshin Impact. PlayStation 4 players worldwide will be able to venture into the lush environments on an unspecified date this fall.

In sharing cursory release details during Sony’s recent State of Play stream, miHoYo also unveiled a new gameplay trailer. See Genshin Impact in action below:

Genshin Impact takes place in the world of Teyvat, where players will harbor the ability to control “seven natural elements.” According to a post on the PlayStation Blog from Studio Technical Director Zhenzhong (ZZ), five of the seven elements include: Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Anemo, and Dendro. Visions, the name for “unique relics,” give characters access to a set of powerful abilities, all of which can be used against Teyvat’s most formidable foes.

Players won’t solely have control over one character. Genshin Impact will allow for the customization of a party of four characters, each with access to the elements. Thus, players can get creative, mixing and matching elemental powers to fit a playstyle of their choosing. Better yet, miHoYo designed the systems within Genshin Impact to let players switch between characters mid-combat. This should make mixing and matching the seven elements all the more fascinating.

The game will ship with a total of 20 different characters; miHoYo plans to roll out more post-launch, ZZ divulged in the blog post. While Genshin Impact offers the option to play solo with a party of three other AI characters, co-op play also factors into the experience. Therefore, teaming up with three other friends online serves as another option. MiHoYo’s support of cross-play across the PS4, PC, Android and iOS platforms should further expand the possibilities.

