A box art leak prematurely outed the existence of G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout several weeks ago. Developer GameMill Entertainment is now ready to talk shop, though. G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is indeed real, taking the form of a team-based, third-person shooter with a visual style reminiscent of Borderlands. Other leaks and rumors about the title have proven accurate, as well. As previously speculated, the title will come to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on October 13th. There’s no word yet on a next-gen version of the game.

As is often the case, the game announcement came with a reveal trailer in tow. Check it out in the following video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout boasts a cast of 12 playable characters from Team Joe and Team Cobra. As of now, the confirmed list of playable characters includes just six of the full twelve: Destro, Duke, Cobra Commander, Roadblock, Snake Eyes, and Storm Shadow. An 18-mission story campaign is embedded within the experience, which players can either tackle solo or in local co-op. A wide variety of PvP multiplayer modes are also on the cards, including Assault, Capture the Flag, and King of the Hill.

Longtime fans will be pleased to learn Operation Blackout’s story campaign features an original tale based on the 1980s comic series. Better yet, players will get to venture into classic locales such as Cobra Headquarters and the U.S.S. Flagg. As referenced in the trailer, this particular story will be told from the perspective of both sides of the G.I. Joe conflict. Thus, players can expect to walk a mile in the shoes of the Joes and Team Cobra both.

IGN, which exclusively revealed the above trailer, likens the game’s overall style to that of a hero shooter. Such a comparison seems apt given each character’s unique powers, customization options, and costumes.

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout releases on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on October 13th, 2020.

[Source: IGN]