Deathloop, the first-person shooter headed up by Arkane’s Lyon office, was scheduled to launch sometime this holiday season. The title will now arrive on an unspecified date in Q2 2021, between the months of April and June. Such a decision has been spurred on by the team’s transition to working from home during the pandemic.

In a statement concerning the delay, Arkane Lyon noted that working from home hasn’t allowed the crew to meet the “polish and quality” level expected of an Arkane project. To deliver a genuine next-gen experience, extra development time is necessary. While no further details are ready to announce at present, more news about Deathloop should be “coming soon,” according to the studio’s statement.

The full message appears in the text-laden image below, courtesy of Deathloop’s official Twitter page:

Arkane Lyon and publisher Bethesda Softworks revealed Deathloop during Bethesda’s E3 2019 showcase. Little has been seen of the stylish shooter since then, which will star two rival assassins, both of whom are trapped in a timeloop. Deathloop resurfaced earlier this summer during Sony’s “The Future of Gaming” PS5 games event, where Arkane revealed the title would first launch on PC and PlayStation 5 as a limited-time console exclusive. How long the exclusivity will last is not publicly known at present.

Deathloop takes place on the fictional island of Blackreef, on which its myriad residents live in paradise. Players assume the role of Colt, an assassin mysteriously trapped in a timeloop. To make matters worse, his arch-nemesis Julianna Blake is never too far behind.

