Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Confirms 60+ Suits, Including Moon Knight-inspired Arachknight

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games confirmed that the upcoming title includes 65 suits and 200 styles for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Insomniac revealed the total on Twitter recently ahead of the game’s October 20 release date. The tweet also teased pre-order bonus suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Arachknight and Shadow-Spider, respectively. Both suits featured in unique 2018 comic runs for Marvel.

65 suits. 200 styles. Explore fresh takes on beloved classics or discover unique variations across new designs such as the Arachknight and Shadow-Spider pre-order suits in #SpiderMan2PS5!



Define your heroic style. What Spidey suit fits you best…? ? #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/8cM8C83Xgw — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 5, 2023

Who are Arachknight and Shadow-Spider in Marvel Comics?

Arachknight first appeared in 2018’s Infinity War #3. This version of Peter Parker existed in the pocket dimension Warp World, which saw Spider-Man merge with Moon Knight. Several Marvel characters merged following Gamora’s collection of the Infinity Stones and the decision to trap all the souls of the universe in the Soul Stone.

Shadow-Spider similarly exists in an alternate dimension. In 2018’s Champions #25, Miles Morales and fellow Champions Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Viv, Snowguard, and Brawn get transported to the Weird World by Man-Thing. Miles becomes the medieval hero Shadow-Spider, a rogue with throwing knives and a magical cloak that allows him to teleport.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s New Suits

As Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 closes in on its release date, Insomniac and Marvel continue to tease its multitude of Spider-suits. Recently, Marvel revealed 10 variant covers for The Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic series featuring new suits for the game. The variant covers feature five suits each for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The designs come from different artists through the comics, films, and some concocted by PlayStation Studios. Besides appearing in the game, the variant covers will hit store shelves and online retailers in November and December.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20 exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man variant covers are available from November 8 through December 20.