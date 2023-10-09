10 Spider-Man 2 PS5 Suits Revealed for Miles Morales & Peter Parker

Ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release on October 20, 2023, Marvel has unveiled 10 new suits set to appear in the game.

The new costumes cover a wide variety of looks

The 10 new costumes were shown off as variant covers of the ongoing The Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic seriess, with five belonging to Peter Parker and five belonging to Miles Morales. The suits cover a range of different styles, from the “Apunkalyptic Suit” that sees Peter getting a robotic hand to the more futuristic “Biomechanical Suit.”

To celebrate the game’s release, Marvel is also releasing the variant covers in stores throughout the rest of the year beginning in November. The issues will be available from November 8-December 20, and will be available online or in local comic book stores.

Check out new suits set to appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below:

For those looking to customize their PlayStation 5’s with some Spider-Man gear, Sony is still offering up console covers themed around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as special, limited edition versions of the DualSense wireless controller themed around Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023.