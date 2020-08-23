Mafia III developer Hangar 13 has said that it would be “thrilled” to make another Mafia installment should the opportunity arise but alluded that Mafia: Definitive Edition would have to do well in order to help make a case for a new entry.

In an interview with SegmentNext, a representative was asked if Hangar 13 had plans for Mafia 4, to which they said:

We hope fans enjoy Definitive Edition. If it does well, we may be able to channel our energy towards a new installment. I know our team would be thrilled to make another Mafia game if the opportunity arises. In the meantime, we are working on another project. I can’t tell you anything about it yet, but suffice to say, we’re excited about it.

The Mafia franchise has always received a mixed reception but has garnered a cult following over the years. Despite lukewarm reviews, Mafia III has sold over seven million copies as of March 2020, exceeding Take-Two’s expectations. The publisher has ramped up efforts to introduce the franchise to a wider audience.

Unfortunately, the recent release of Mafia II: Definitive Edition failed to impress but we still have our hopes up for Mafia: Definitive Edition.

“We have invested a lot of hard work in Mafia: Definitive Edition,” Hangar 13 told SegmentNext. “We completely rebuilt the city of Lost Heaven from scratch; we re-recorded the orchestral score; we re-recorded all of the dialogue and captured the facial performances of our actors; we added new vehicles, a melee combat system, a new lighting model, and numerous audio improvements to our engine; and we completely overhauled the core shooting and driving mechanics.”

Mafia: Definitive Edition will release on September 25th.

[Source: SegmentNext]