Several of Marvel’s heroes and villains are joining the fray in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 for Nexus War. Since Galactus is threatening the fabric of reality, only Earth’s Mightiest will be able to stop him.

Get a glimpse of what to expect from Fortnite’s newest content in Season 4 cinematic trailer below:

The war to save Reality starts now. The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

This season of content is introducing a whole host of new locations, powers, and equipment. The new places will see players explore Doctor Doom’s Domain, the Sentinel Graveyard, and other Marvel-centric locales. With regards to powers, players will harness that which resides in the likes of Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets and Silver Surfer’s Board. According to a PlayStation Blog post, such special items will arrive sometime “later in the season.”

A new invention from Stark Labs–Stark Industries Assault Rifle–is also making its way into the Fortnite arsenal. Apparently, this particular weapon proves so versatile that the benefits it offers is contingent on how players aim.

With a new season comes a brand-new Battle Pass offering that boasts a total of 100 unlockable rewards. Some of those rewards will allow players to unlock the following heroes and villains: Doctor Doom, Groot, Iron Man, Mystique, She-Hulk, Storm, Thor, and Wolverine. Each character features their own “special quest,” which, upon completion, activates their Awakening–“a built-in Emote.”

See the Battle Pass trailer in the following video:

Fortnite’s Nexus War is live now.

[Source: Fortnite Game on Twitter, PlayStation Blog]