Id Software has confirmed that DOOM Eternal‘s The Ancient Gods expansion will be standalone, and will be available to all players regardless of whether they own the base game or not.

Speaking to PCGamesN, executive producer Marty Stratton said that the developer wants to reach out to a wider audience, and he believes that there will be a high interest in the expansion considering DOOM Eternal attracted more players than the 2016 title.

When we look at how many people have played through the game we have a large percentage – higher than 2016 – that have completed it, so you’re always looking at that and seeing how far players make it through your game. It’s important as we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don’t even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it.

Game director Hugo Martin confirmed that the expansion will be big in scope and will be split into two parts.

“Most people would associate DLC with being of smaller scope – it’s kind of like the made for TV version of the movie, and the movie was the main game,” he explained. “For us, this is very much like a two-part film – this is every bit as grand as the main game was.”

The Ancient Gods: Part One will launch on October 20th. Players will be tasked with correcting an “imbalance of power” in the DOOM universe and will be fighting against new forces of evil across never-before-seen realms.

[Source: PCGamesN]