A project from Ubisoft referred to as Immortals: Fenyx Rising recently received a rating from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The rating specifically makes mention of PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One versions of the game. That Ubisoft has yet to unveil anything with such a title raises quite a few questions. However, there is plenty to suggest Immortals: Fenyx Rising is the new name of Ubisoft Quebec’s Gods & Monsters.

Gematsu spotted the ratings listing in Taiwan. The publication further noted that Gods & Monsters‘ hero goes by Fenyx. Interestingly, the name change itself is expected. Earlier this summer, Google Stadia incidentally leaked a playable build of Gods & Monsters. In a statement about the build’s release, Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Cote divulged the leaked demo wasn’t at all representative of Ubisoft Quebec’s work-in-progress.

In fact, Cote told Kotaku the following: “Our vision for the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters has evolved in surprising ways, which is common when developing exciting new worlds.” The Executive Producer went on to explain that many of the changes included those related to character design, features, tone, and the title of the game itself. At the time, the Immortals: Fenyx Rising name wasn’t anywhere on the public’s radar.

Ubisoft has yet to detail when the Ubisoft Quebec project will resurface, though it could happen sometime next month. In his statement to Kotaku, Cote teased the team would share more at the end of this summer. With another Ubisoft Forward scheduled for September, next month seems as good a time as any.

[Source: Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee via Gematsu]