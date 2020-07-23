The Second Ubisoft Forward Event is Scheduled for September

Ubisoft hosted its first Ubisoft Forward roughly two weeks ago, offering updates on various forthcoming titles and announcing new projects. The publisher confirmed another Ubisoft Forward would go live before year’s end, but wouldn’t divulge specifics at the time. Now we know to expect the second presentation sometime in September.

VG247 reports that during yesterday’s Q1 earnings call, the company shared plans to host its second Ubisoft Forward in a couple of months. However, a specific date in the month of September wasn’t provided. More concrete news should surface at a later date, the publisher reportedly teased.

Ubisoft streamed the inaugural event earlier this month on July 12th. During the show, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay footage received a full showcase. The recently announced Hyper Scape, a battle royale title, sat center stage as well. Far Cry 6’s formal reveal arguably served as the stream’s biggest piece of news. The new Far Cry entry stars Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito as the villain, and will launch in February 2021.

Missing from the event was Ubisoft’s address of the abuse and harassment allegations that have plagued the company for several weeks. The publisher issued a statement hours before the broadcast, noting that such talk would be absent due to Ubisoft Forward’s pre-recorded nature. With the event’s second round coming up relatively soon, it’ll be interesting to see if the issues receive mention.

During the aforementioned earnings call, Ubisoft confirmed its next-gen titles this fall will maintain the standard $60 price tag. What this means for pricing in 2021 and beyond remains a mystery. Perhaps this topic, too, will receive more concrete details during the second Ubisoft Forward?

[Source: Ubisoft via VG247]