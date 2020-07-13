The Ubisoft Forward event and its surprises were seemingly pillaged last week after a string of high-profile leaks took almost all of the surprise out of the Sunday streaming event. It shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that the 30 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla footage talked about last week was in full display as Ubisoft touted its newest entry in the decade-old franchise. Another thing on display was the official release date, which we now know will be worldwide on November 17, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, the Ubisoft subscription service, and Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X will follow when those consoles are available. If you were the type to avoid spoilers then check out that full 30 minutes of the video below.

“Brand-new gameplay shown at the digital conference illustrates new features that players can enjoy, including dual-wielding, raiding, assaults, and open-world activities. Raids will be more action-packed and brutal than anything Assassin’s Creed has seen before, with players able to take advantage of a new visceral combat system that lets players bash, dismember and decapitate foes,” says Ubisoft that came along with the November release date announcement. Said date was yet one of many other leaks that occurred just before the Ubisoft Forward event began yesterday, along with the February 2021 release date of Far Cry 6.

Ubisoft also revealed information about the next-gen versions of the game that are on the way. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upon the launch of the consoles. Players who purchase Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5) at no additional cost.” The cross-gen move matches a similar tactic Ubisoft employed when the transition from PS3 to PS4 occurred, with Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag being one of many launch-ish titles that gave players some upgrading wiggle room.

Look for far more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as the November, 17 release date inches ever closer.