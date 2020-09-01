Earlier this summer, Capcom shared an update about Resident Evil Village’s production progress. The title was about 60 percent complete at the time, with Capcom promising to unleash more details in August. Unfortunately, the month of August has come and gone without so much as a peep about the new Resident Evil. The publisher recognizes as much and intends to make it up to fans during this month’s Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online.

In a Twitter post this morning, one of Capcom’s accounts issued an apology for RE Village’s absence in August. The apology comes with a promise, too, one telling fans to look forward to this year’s TGS. See the tweet in question below:

Resident Evil Village will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online and Capcom’s own TGS LIVE 2020!https://t.co/jXTSrLQqkI We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologize for the delay. Stay tuned.#REVillage #ResidentEvil — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) September 1, 2020

Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online kicks off later in the month on September 24th. During the event, Capcom plans on broadcasting two different streams. One will go live on Saturday, September 26th from 5am to 8am PST. The other is slated for Sunday, September 27th from 5am to 8am PST. Fans interested in checking out the streams live will be able to do so via the company’s official Twitch account. Which day RE Village will take part in the online festivities remains publicly unknown for the time being.

The next Resident Evil installment will launch in 2021 for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Capcom Dev 1 on Twitter via VG247]