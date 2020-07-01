During last month’s PlayStation 5 reveal stream, Capcom unveiled the long-rumored Resident Evil Village. Apart from what’s featured in the lengthy announcement trailer, concrete details are rather scarce. Fortunately, this will change in the coming weeks. In August, Capcom plans to share new information regarding Resident Evil Village, which is about 60 percent complete in terms of production.

This insight comes courtesy of Famitsu, translated and relayed by reporter BlackKite on Twitter. In addition to the notable details referenced above, the latest Famitsu issue reportedly offers an explanation for Resident Evil Village’s somewhat odd naming convention. Apparently, Capcom wants the title to highlight Village, which will supposedly serve as another protagonist. As such, the publisher seems keen on this new entry not being referred to as Resident Evil 8.

The following tweet from BlackKite outlines the Famitsu article’s key points:

-We didn’t name it RE8 bc we want ppl to recognize one more protag: Village. So pls call it RE Village instead of RE8

-Take a deep look at trailer & you can guess which RE7 route is taken

-The village is somewhere in Europe

-Improved Isolated View

-Dev at 60%, next info in August pic.twitter.com/mrxK0zpzUX — 黒凧 BlackKite (@bk2128) July 1, 2020

Resident Evil 7‘s Ethan Winters is back in the driver seat. It appears as though he’ll take on cannibals, werewolves, and other types of gruesome beasties. Interestingly, Chris Redfield is returning to the long-running horror franchise, too. However, Capcom has yet to explicitly confirm what his comeback entails for the plot of Resident Evil Village.

The newest Resident Evil installment will come to the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X in 2021.

[Source: Famitsu via BlackKite on Twitter, GamingBolt]