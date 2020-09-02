Jan Willem Nijman and Rami Ismail co-founded indie studio Vlambeer in 2010. In the decade since then, the Dutch company has gone on to develop a number of notable projects, including 2010’s Super Crate Box, 2013’s Ridiculous Fishing, and Nuclear Throne in 2015. As the saying goes, however, all good things must come to an end–Vlambeer is officially shuttering its doors.

The studio announced plans to close down yesterday on its 10th anniversary. In the following tweet, the developers simply note that “it is time for new things.”

Today marks Vlambeer’s 10th anniversary, which is way longer than we could’ve ever imagined. We had a beautiful run, made incredible games, and worked with amazing people, but it is time for new things. So we’re announcing the end of Vlambeer. pic.twitter.com/jZ4dMGxNV2 — Vlambeer (@Vlambeer) September 1, 2020

A subsequent tweet from Vlambeer’s Twitter account tells fans the news shouldn’t be sad. Rather, it serves as a “happy conclusion to a whirlwind decade.” The team accomplished its goals on many fronts. Thus, they felt change was a must.

Fans shouldn’t fret about the studio’s next title, either. Vlambeer’s Ultrabugs, a fast-paced arcade title for Nintendo Switch and PC, remains on track to release. With regards to its earlier projects, another message from Vlambeer states: “We are also looking into options for further support for some of our earlier games, but we just can’t promise anything besides that there will be no new games.”

In addition to establishing a revered indie developer, Jan Willem Nijman and Rami Ismail represent some of the industry’s staunchest advocates. Ismail in particular is known for his efforts in bettering indie game development, most recently evidenced in the GDC fundraiser he helmed.

[Source: Vlambeer via The Verge]