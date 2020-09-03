Since the development timeline for Torn Banner’s Chivalry 2 has undergone a shift, so, too, has release plans. Thus, the first-person slasher will now hit the PS4, PS5, PC via Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on an unspecified date in 2021.

In a recent blog post about the revised launch window, Torn Banner shares its belief that the updated release timeline will allow Chivalry 2 to be the best game possible. Most notably, the team now has the extra time necessary to truly realize its vision of a proper follow-up to 2012’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.

Such developmental shifts are primarily due to accommodations that must be made “in a COVID-19 world.” The studio’s statement continues, “our development timelines are shifting to utilize this additional time to better meet our core goals for Chivalry 2, as well as allowing us to incorporate several quality of life improvements and also include what was originally post-launch content, in the release.” In turn, players can expect the base game to feature more features and maps at launch than originally planned.

Presently, the crew at Torn Banner remains focused on the most recent Closed Alpha build of Chivalry 2. But the delay hasn’t merely thrown off release plans. The summer beta is no longer on the cards either, meaning that testing on that front will go live at a later date.

Much like its predecessor, Chivalry 2 will allow players to explore various Medieval fantasies. This should come in the form of cinematic battles, castle sieges, and the like. Its Medieval movie inspirations, as well as the hack-and-slash gameplay mechanics, should make for quite the brutal experience.

[Source: Torn Banner via VG247]