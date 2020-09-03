Thatgamecompany’s 2012 hit Journey left an indelible mark on the industry. The rather brief but poignant experience continues to inspire and encourage interesting discourse, courtesy of the adventure that players and the main character, the Traveler, embark on. Now the enigmatic character is being immortalized in a 7-inch figure by Good Smile Company as part of its Pop Up Parade line. The figurine is expected to ship in January 2021 for 3,545 yen, which roughly translates to $33 USD.

Journey’s Pop Up Parade figurine from Good Smile Company will come in the form of a “non-scale articulated figure.” According to the product specifications, the Traveler piece is painted on ABS and PVC. It will launch with a desert-themed stand packaged in. Fans of the game can expect the figure to feature a faithful recreation of the “iconic patternwork” on the Traveler’s scarf and robes.

Get a good look at Good Smile Company’s Traveler Pop Up Parade statue in the following image gallery:

Good Smile Company Journey Figurine Revealed for Pop Up Parade Line WATCH GALLERY

Journey originally launched exclusively on the PlayStation Network for PS3 in the spring of 2012. The celebrated indie adventure eventually made its way to the PS4 during the summer of 2015, before landing on PC last summer. Thatgamecompany Co-Founder Jenova Chen directed the title, which went on to win multiple Game of the Year awards. Journey became the recipient of several other honors as well; it even earned a Grammy nomination in 2013 for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Thatgamecompany’s Journey is available to purchase digitally on the PS3, PS4, and PC platforms.

[Source: Good Smile Company via The Toyark]