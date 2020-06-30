Detroit: Become Human’s Connor, also known as android sent by CyberLife, is getting the Nendoroid treatment from Good Smile Company. Yesterday, preorders went live for the adorable figure on AmiAmi. The Connor Nendoroid costs ¥4,200 (approximately $39.00 USD) and will begin shipping in February 2021, according to the AmiAmi listing. As of writing, there’s a limit of three figures per purchase.

Akin to other Nendoroids, the advanced prototype Connor figurine stands just under four inches tall. He’ll come packaged with two different face plates–one is a standard expression; the other is a winking expression. A few interchangeable parts are set to feature, too, including a fish, handgun, and a clear sheet. The clear sheet is adorned with a choice from the game; a textless version of the sheet also exists. Suffice it to say, this should make for some interesting poses.

Connor’s Nendoroid additionally boasts three color variations for his temple’s LED ring–blue, yellow, and red. In Detroit: Become Human, these colors are emblematic of an android’s condition. Generally speaking, blue is stable, yellow translates to some form of strain, and red is indicative of distress or an imbalance.

For a closer look at the adorable Connor Nendoroid, check out the image gallery below:

Preorders Are Live for Detroit Become Human Connor Nendoroid WATCH GALLERY

Preorders recently went live for another Nedoroid that PlayStation fans may find appealing–The Last of Us Part II’s Ellie. Good Smile Company will close preorders for this figurine on August 20th at 8:00am PST. The Ellie Nendoroid is slated to begin shipping later this year in November.

Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human is out now on the PlayStation 4 and PC via Epic Games Store.

[Source: AmiAmi via Twinfinite]