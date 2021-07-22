Detroit: Become Human sales have reached six million copies sold worldwide, making it Quantic Dream’s best-selling game to date. One million of these purchases come from the PC player base, with numbers reported as of July 6th, 2021.

These sales do not include the previous availability of the Detroit: Become Human on PlayStation Plus as a free title, which could indicate much higher player numbers for the game overall. Quantic Dream also claimed that Detroit: Become Human was PlayStation Now’s fifth most-streamed game in spring 2021.

Guillaume de Fondaumiere, Co-CEO of Quantic Dream, issued a statement celebrating the success of their hit title, as well as the growth of the studio:

Despite the sanitary crisis going on, 2020 was a very strong year in terms of growth for our studio. Last year, our group demonstrated the relevance of our self-publishing strategy by achieving new record results after taxes of 5.7 million euros. This very beneficial trend is confirmed even more during this first half of 2021, with record sales registered in recent weeks.

Back in 2018, Quantic Dream was alleged to have a toxic work environment, according to reports in French news publications. The accusations center around inappropriate behavior at staff parties, complaints of working 60 hour weeks, plus working weekends on a regular basis. 15 accusers made claims that Cage often made racist jokes with homophobic undertones. At the time, Cage commented, “You want to talk about homophobia? We work with Ellen Page, who fights for LGBT rights. You want to talk about racism? We work with Jesse Williams, who fights for civil rights in the United States. Judge my work.”

As a result of these claims, which were dismissed by the Paris Court of Appeals earlier this year, both management teams in Paris and Montreal will receive harassment training, and an investigation by a third-party will take place every year.

In addition to offering a helping hand to other studios with their upcoming titles, Quantic Dream is hard at work on its own new unannounced AAA title across their studios in Montreal and Paris. In an IGN interview with Quantic Dream CEO David Cage, he expressed his interest in trying out new things with the studio’s next game. “There are other ways of telling moving and emotional stories that we haven’t tried out yet, and I am really interested in exploring new directions. [We don’t want to just] milk the cow, and just make more games in the style that we created in the past.”

[Source: GameSpot, The Guardian]