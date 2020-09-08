PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 8, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
PS4 Games
- Alphadia Genesis PS+ $11.99/$14.99
- AVICII Invector: Encore Edition $29.99
- Batu Ta Batu $4.99
- CASE: Animatronics $9.99
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS $49.99
- Golf Zero $4.99
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning $39.99
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition PS+ $49.49/$54.99
- Marble Duel Bundle $14.99
- Marvel’s Avengers $59.99
- Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition $79.99
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition $69.99
- Mask of Mists $14.99
- NBA 2K21 $59.99
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle $99.99
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars $39.99
- OkunoKA Madness $14.99
- Party Hard 2 $19.99
- Party Hard 2 Collector’s Edition $23.99
- Quest Hunter PS+ $17.99/$19.99
- RPG Maker MV $49.99
- RPG Maker MV Player Free
- Timberman VS $1.99
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $39.99
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition $49.99
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing $29.99
- WordHerd $5.99
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship $59.99