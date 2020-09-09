Box art, screenshots, and details regarding five different PlayStation 5 titles recently emerged via listings on Amazon Australia. The five games in question include the Demon’s Souls remake, Destruction AllStars, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. According to tags on the artwork, none of the cover art images are final. Still, it’s interesting that such listings are going live on a retail website despite the dearth of release information.

Twitter user Andrew Marmo spotted the listings and shared the placeholder box art for all five of the aforementioned games in the tweets below:

A slew of exclusive PlayStation 5 games just received cover artworks (Not Final) on Amazon Australia. pic.twitter.com/RwSgbeVNIw — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) September 9, 2020

According to Gematsu, each of the listings house game summaries and key feature breakdowns, as well. The key feature details for Demon’s Souls, for example, confirm online invasions and cooperative play, which will require a PlayStation Plus subscription. Similar information on Returnal’s listing teases a “relentless roguelike,” complete with bullet-hell combat.

In addition, the listings for Demon’s Souls and Returnal include screenshots, though it appears the latter only has one at present. Check them out in the image gallery below:

As noted above, none of these titles have firm release dates attached. The retailer listings suggest that information of some kind may be on the horizon, however. Demon’s Souls arguably counts as the most interesting of the bunch, given that it recently received a PlayStation 5 rating through Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee.

Though it still lacks launch and preorder details, PlayStation 5 remains on track for a holiday 2020 release.

[Source: Amazon Australia via Andrew Marmo on Twitter, Gematsu]