Other PlayStation 5 launch titles such as Godfall and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales went gold several weeks ago. As a result, both Counterplay Games and Insomniac made a big deal about the news with celebratory social media posts. With this in mind, it’s a mystery as to why Demon’s Souls has allegedly gone gold without similar fanfare.

YouTuber Lance McDonald, known for his modding videos on the Souls series, claimed the Demon’s Souls remake went gold last month on September 24th. When asked about the title over the weekend, McDonald replied as follows,

Demon’s Souls Remake went gold on September 24th. https://t.co/5zaRwSbdeL — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 25, 2020

As of writing, neither Bluepoint Games nor Sony has confirmed the game’s status. However, with launch less than three weeks away, it’d be a bit more surprising if Demon’s Souls wasn’t complete and ready to manufacture.

In addition to reporting that the remake’s already gone gold, McDonald said he’s seen bits of the title in action. Apparently, McDonald is happy with everything he’s been shown, thus far. He also explained how the camera in-game differs from that which was shown in previous trailers. According to McDonald,

Oh the gameplay camera is different compared to the gameplay trailer slightly. When you run, the player character is almost dead centre and the camera is zoomed out basically the same as PS3. When you walk, or stand still, it comes in close and seems a little offset to the right. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 25, 2020

Fans can determine for themselves how the remake comes together in just a few weeks. Demon’s Souls launches digitally and at retail for the PS5 on November 12th. Of course, this is the same day the system launches in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea.

[Source: Lance McDonald on Twitter via GamingBolt]