A game going gold is an expected milestone in the development process, but one that is nevertheless exciting for both eager players and the hardworking developers. Insomniac’s Spider-Man Miles Morales has now finished development and gone gold, meaning “discs are being pressed as we tweet,” according to the developer. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales is set to be released on November 12th for both PS4 and PS5.

Insomniac proudly announced the development milestone in a tweet, featuring a gif recreating a popular Spider-Man meme. The gif also gives us a bit of a peek at some additional costumes and even Spider-Cat? Check it out below.

We are pleased to announce that #MilesMoralesPS5 and #MilesMoralesPS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th! #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/YSrtL2pE6h — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 9, 2020

Miles Morales is just the latest in a series of next-gen launch games to announce going gold, which is starting to put into perspective just how close to the PS5 launch we are. Bugsnax also went gold with a launch day release, Cyberpunk 2077 reached that mark just a few days ago, and Godfall went gold last month.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales players on PS4 will get a free next-gen upgrade to the PS5 version if players aren’t getting the new console right away. The PS5 version will also feature a paid upgrade path to the Ultimate Edition, which is the only way to get Spider-Man Remastered on the PS5. The remaster is a pretty big change over the original PS4 version, including a completely new facial model for Peter Parker.

Earlier today, Sony dropped a few support articles detailing how players will upgrade their PS4 games to PS5 versions, as well as providing more details about backwards compatibility on the PS5. A few days ago, we also got the long awaited PS5 teardown video, showing us the internal components of the console and how everything is put together.