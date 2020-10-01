Yesterday, Insomniac Games showcased a first look at Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in action. Two separate clips made the rounds online. One featured cinematic footage of a redesigned Peter Parker, while the other boasted 90 seconds of gameplay. Now every second of footage has been compiled into one convenient video, which also compares the remastered game to the original’s PS4 Pro version.

YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits created the video in question. It runs just under nine minutes long, showcasing the improvements for draw distance, lighting, textures, and so forth. However, there are a few instances where the PS4 Pro version has more going on. For example, at the video’s 1:35 timestamp, ElAnalistaDeBits notes that select shadows and textures appear on PS4 Pro, but aren’t reflected in the PS5 footage. The YouTuber posits that this may be due to Performance Mode on the PS5 iteration, since it “reduces the drawing distance in these respects.”

See the full comparison in the video linked below:

Since yesterday’s reveal, Insomniac has been on the receiving end of backlash due to face model recasting for Peter. John Bubniak provided the character’s likeness in the original release, but Ben Jordan is the model for PS5 and onward. According to Community Director James Stevenson, such a decision stemmed from a need to “get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture.” Creative Director Bryan Intihar addressed the backlash in a Twitter post, reiterating Insomniac’s reasoning.

Thus far, there are only two ways to purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Players can buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5 for $69.99, which comes with a voucher for the remaster. The other option is to pick up Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 for $49.99, gain access to the free PS5 upgrade, then purchase the remaster via an in-game menu. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is not available as a separate purchase.

[Source: ElAnalistaDeBits on YouTube]