There’s been plenty of talk, and confusion, about the forthcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Thankfully, Insomniac Games is clearing the air. The first step is live now, courtesy of new details about the next-gen enhancements and a first look at the remaster in action. Footage from the remaster most notably showcases a glimpse at the new design of Peter Parker.

Insomniac unleashed two different videos of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, both of which run about 90 seconds long. The first video is a scene that Peter shares with Dr. Octavius in the lab. Check it out below:

In a PS Blog post, Community Director James Stevenson explains that the decision to recast Peter’s face model was based on a need to “get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture.” As such, the actor who provided Peter’s likeness on PS4, John Bubniak, was replaced by Ben Jordan.

Insomniac’s second video, featured below, offers a quick look at Spider-Man taking down foes in a construction yard. It specifically shows off the remaster’s Performance Mode, which targets a frame rate of 60fps.

The remaster takes advantage of a number of PS5’s bells and whistles, too. Near-instant loading counts as but one example, though Stevenson notes that players will have the option to enable subway loading screens for fast-travel. Spatial 3D Audio and the DualSense’s haptic feedback capabilities should also add to the experience.

Moreover, new Photo Mode features are coming to Spider-Man Remastered, such as the ability to add lights in the environment. Plus, after getting the shot perfectly lined up, players will even be able to change the webslinger’s suits. And, yes, there are more suits on the way. Fans can look forward to three new outfits, one is The Amazing Suit:

Thankfully, Insomniac has also taken the time to explain exactly how to obtain the remaster. The main option is to purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5. It retails for $69.99 and comes with a voucher code for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Another way to get the remaster is by buying the standard version of Miles Morales on PS4 for $49.99. This iteration will offer a free upgrade path for PS5. An in-game menu on the PS5 version will then give players the option to pay for the Spider-Man remaster. This upgrade path will not be available to PS4 owners who buy Miles Morales on disc, then purchase a PS5 Digital Edition without a disc drive.

As previously reported, preordering on PS5 grants players access to the following bonus items:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to the PS4 and PS5 on November 12th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]