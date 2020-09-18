Those who purchase a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition or the Ultimate Edition are in for some extra treats. These bonuses include a new T.R.A.C.K. Suit, second Spidey suit, Gravity Well Gadget, and extra Skill Points.

Imagery found by Reddit users via the PlayStation Direct website showcased the digital bonuses (pictured in featured image above). Fortunately, a listing on Target’s website offers more insight about the T.R.A.C.K. Suit and Gravity Well Gadget. Marvel artist Javier Garrón (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) designed the T.R.A.C.K. Suit. The acronym translates to Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic. Apparently, these threads will allow players to unlock the Untrackable Suit Mod.

Meanwhile, the Gravity Well Gadget bonus gives players a chance to unlock this particular item early. (It can still be unlocked in-game further in the story.) According to the Target listing, such a combat device pulls enemies together; thus, knocking them down and disarming them becomes a much simpler task.

There does seem to be a bit of confusion about the bonuses, though, specifically with regards to the game’s standard version. Some Redditors are pondering what “Launch Edition” means exactly. Clearly, the box in the above image features a tag on the cover art. But once that stock runs out in the weeks and months following launch, will the T.R.A.C.K. Suit then only be available to those who grab the Ultimate Edition? That much isn’t clear as of yet. Hopefully, more concrete details will bubble to the surface as launch draws near.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits stores the same day as the PS5, November 12th.

[Source: Reddit, Target via GamesRadar]