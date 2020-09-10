The second Ubisoft Forward event will kick off at 12 pm PT / 2 pm CT / 3 pm ET and the pre-show will go live at 11 am PT / 1 pm CT / 2 pm ET. We’ve embedded the livestream for our readers below.

Like last time, Ubisoft has promised more news on previously announced titles as well as some surprises. We expect to see more of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege. As far as the surprises are concerned, rumor has it that this time, Ubisoft actually does plan to unveil the Prince of Persia Remake but to tamper any expectations, we heard similar things about Splinter Cell and you know how that turned out. Regardless, we’re holding out hope for a full-fledged title.

One of the other surprises is presumably the recently-leaked Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Gods & Monsters) release date. Ubisoft is no stranger to leaks but this time, it was the Microsoft Store behind this blooper.

As for what we’re not going to see, Ubisoft has said that it’s not ready to show off its “AAAA” project Skull & Bones just yet.

“We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges,” wrote the developer. “Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernize the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time.”

For those who can’t catch the livestream, we’ll round up the highlights so stay tuned.